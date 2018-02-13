LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

John Cena's Make-A-Wish Ringside RAW Moment, Bayley on Her Hometown Win, WWE Network
By Marc Middleton
Feb 13, 2018 - 7:27:20 PM
- 16 year old Make-A-Wish Kid Eyad was who John Cena visited in the front row after his non-title win over WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz at RAW last night in San Jose. Eyad and his family are from Union City, CA. Cena also spent some time with Eyad backstage during the show. Below is video from the ringside moment:



- The 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Collection on the WWE Network will go live this Friday at 10am EST on-demand. The Network updated their Shorts section earlier this week with a "Then & Now" Collection on SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and a "Playback" Collection on The Miz.

- Bayley tweeted the following on her hometown win over Sasha Banks on last night's RAW and the post-match attack from Nia Jax:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

