John Cena's Houseshow Schedule for Weekend, Brock Lesnar's Status for RAW, Roode, WWE TV in Mexico

Sep 2, 2017 - 4:32:00 PM



By Tito Jackson Sep 2, 2017 - 4:32:00 PM John Cena continues to work for the RAW brand houseshows this weekend. However, he obviously won't be working with Samoa Joe whom he wrestled last weekend. As reported yesterday, Joe is recovering from a knee injury and is expected to be out 4-6 weeks.



Should be interesting to see if WWE books Cena to wrestle Roman Reigns or not to develop in-ring chemistry for their match at No Mercy.



- Bobby Roode will be working the Smackdown tour houseshow this weekend for a few glorious bouts. As reported last weekend, he'll be finishing up with NXT next weekend for their houseshows.



- As of Saturday, there are no plans to have Brock Lesnar on television for the Labor Day Monday Night RAW. Plans could change, WWE could have taped something to air this Monday, or maybe we could just get Paul Heyman as we have in the past. Tune in Monday to find out...



- Fox Sports Mexico will be airing a new show tonight (9/2 at 9pm Central Time) called WWE Saturday Night. From WWE's



