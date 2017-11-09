LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
John Cena's First WWE Purchase (Video), WrestleMania 34 On-sale Party Update, Natalya
By Marc Middleton
Nov 9, 2017 - 9:10:09 AM
- Below is the latest episode of John Cena's "Auto Geek" series from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel. Cena shows off what he purchased with his first WWE paycheck - a 1989 Jeep Wrangler.



- As noted, a WrestleMania 34 On-Sale Party will take place in New Orleans on November 16th at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Field. Mark Henry, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Mickie James, Charlotte Flair and The Hardys are scheduled to appear. There will also be WWE NXT matches in the ring. The advertised main event is No Way Jose vs. Hideo Itami.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya tweeted the following in response to Monday's RAW promo from RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss as the two prepare to face each other at Survivor Series:




