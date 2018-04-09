LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
John Cena's First Tweet Since Loss to The Undertaker, WWE 24 Video, Cruiserweights on RAW?
By Marc Middleton
Apr 9, 2018 - 7:56:25 PM
- Below is another preview for tonight's WWE 24 special on the WWE Network, which features a behind-the-scenes look at the RAW 25th Anniversary special from January.



- It looks like some of the WWE 205 Live Superstars may be in action on tonight's loaded post-WrestleMania 34 RAW as Lince Dorado tweeted the following:




- John Cena has not issued any comments since quickly losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34 last night but this morning he tweeted this video of a piano performance he did:




