- Below is another preview for tonight's WWE 24 special on the WWE Network, which features a behind-the-scenes look at the RAW 25th Anniversary special from January.
John Cena's First Tweet Since Loss to The Undertaker, WWE 24 Video, Cruiserweights on RAW?
By Marc Middleton
Apr 9, 2018 - 7:56:25 PM
- It looks like some of the WWE 205 Live Superstars may be in action on tonight's loaded post-WrestleMania 34 RAW as Lince Dorado tweeted the following:
- John Cena has not issued any comments since quickly losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34 last night but this morning he tweeted this video of a piano performance he did:
