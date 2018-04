John Cena's First Tweet Since Loss to The Undertaker, WWE 24 Video, Cruiserweights on RAW?

#LuchaHouseParty will be in action tonight live! — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) April 9, 2018

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

- Below is another preview for tonight's WWE 24 special on the WWE Network, which features a behind-the-scenes look at the RAW 25th Anniversary special from January.- It looks like some of the WWE 205 Live Superstars may be in action on tonight's loaded post-WrestleMania 34 RAW as Lince Dorado tweeted the following:- John Cena has not issued any comments since quickly losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34 last night but this morning he tweeted this video of a piano performance he did:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here