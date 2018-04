John Cena on The Undertaker, WWE Top 10 on Daniel Bryan, Sheamus Knocks Braun Strowman

This is the definition of brawn. Not some friendless clown chasing a fool’s dream at #WrestleMania. I’ve got Tango & Cash here plus @WWECesaro... what’s he got? pic.twitter.com/ELKbnm4ocS — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 31, 2018

Big night 2nite! @WWE #RAW and I’m MORE than ready if Phenom decides to #DoSomething .. if not, also PUMPED 2 B #WrestleMania strongest FAN! 220kg pic.twitter.com/tno6hfuW7O — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 2, 2018

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

- Below is a new WWE Top 10 video looking at dominating moves from Daniel Bryan:- RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus tweeted the following shot at Braun Strowman. Tonight's go-home RAW should see the reveal of Braun's mystery partner for the title shot at WrestleMania 34.- As noted, it's believed that The Undertaker will accept John Cena's WrestleMania 34 challenge in some way on tonight's go-home RAW episode. Cena tweeted the following on The Deadman earlier today:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here