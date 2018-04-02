|
- Below is a new WWE Top 10 video looking at dominating moves from Daniel Bryan:
|
WWE
John Cena on The Undertaker, WWE Top 10 on Daniel Bryan, Sheamus Knocks Braun Strowman
By Marc Middleton
Apr 2, 2018 - 11:41:36 AM
- RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus tweeted the following shot at Braun Strowman. Tonight's go-home RAW should see the reveal of Braun's mystery partner for the title shot at WrestleMania 34.
- As noted, it's believed that The Undertaker will accept John Cena's WrestleMania 34 challenge in some way on tonight's go-home RAW episode. Cena tweeted the following on The Deadman earlier today:
