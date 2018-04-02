LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
John Cena on The Undertaker, WWE Top 10 on Daniel Bryan, Sheamus Knocks Braun Strowman
By Marc Middleton
Apr 2, 2018 - 11:41:36 AM
- Below is a new WWE Top 10 video looking at dominating moves from Daniel Bryan:



- RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus tweeted the following shot at Braun Strowman. Tonight's go-home RAW should see the reveal of Braun's mystery partner for the title shot at WrestleMania 34.




- As noted, it's believed that The Undertaker will accept John Cena's WrestleMania 34 challenge in some way on tonight's go-home RAW episode. Cena tweeted the following on The Deadman earlier today:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

  • Matches Announced for the WrestleMania 34 Kickoff Pre-show

  • WWE Ride Along Video for Tonight, Big Show's WWE Status, John Cena & The Rock on TV

  • WWE Announces Tournaments, Indie Promotions and More for WrestleMania 34 Axxess

  • Big Show on Mark Henry (Video), Finn Balor's New Merch to Benefit GLAAD, WWE Stock

  • Backstage RAW Notes, Nikki Bella to Run American Ninja Warrior Course, Lars Sullivan, Seth Rollins

  • Kurt Angle on His WrestleMania Return, "We Are WWE" Promo, Tonight's RAW, WWE MMC

  • WWE Announcement on Big Show Inducting Mark Henry, Show Comments

  • WrestleMania 34 Block Party Details, The Bella Twins Receive YT Plaque, Mojo Rawley PC Video

  • John Cena on The Undertaker, WWE Top 10 on Daniel Bryan, Sheamus Knocks Braun Strowman

  • Shawn Michaels on Daniel Bryan Returning to the Ring, First Meeting Bryan, More (Video)



    		•