LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
John Cena on TV This Week, Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Slow Motion, Stephanie McMahon
By Marc Middleton
Jun 8, 2017 - 3:32:34 PM
- Below is slow motion video from this week's WWE SmackDown main event, which saw Shinsuke Nakamura defeat WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens in a non-title match:



- John Cena will be appearing on NBC's "Today" show at 9am EST this Friday. Cena will be promoting the second season of FOX's American Grit. Cena will also be on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this Friday.

- Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following today to show off her new Mattel figure based on her WrestleMania 32 look:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Killian Dain's WWE NXT Theme Song, WWE Hall of Famers Talk Statues (Video), WWE Stock

  • John Cena on Gym "Loud Lifters" (Video), Titus O'Neil TED Talk Video, Fans on Following Stars

  • John Cena on TV This Week, Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Slow Motion, Stephanie McMahon

  • Backstage News on Lana's WWE SmackDown Role, Matches Planned for Brock Lesnar

  • Blind Taste Test at the WWE PC (Video), Matches for WWE's MSG Return, Sasha Banks

  • WWE Officials Looking to Boost Interest In 205 Live, Charlotte Flair Filming a Movie

  • Bobby Roode vs. Roderick Strong Update, Lars Sullivan Attacks Again, Hideo Itami

  • Lilian Garcia Appears at WWE NXT (Photos), Finn Balor In Japan (Video), MITB

  • How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership with Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura?

  • Retro Photo of Roman Reigns and The Usos, SmackDown Segment In Slow Motion, WWE Stock




    		•