Posted in: WWE John Cena on Point of Disagreement with Nikki Bella, WWE NXT Title Match Confirmed, Dusty Classic
By Marc Middleton
Mar 8, 2018 - 1:01:24 PM
- Below is video of John Cena talking to Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb on NBC's "Today" show this week. Cena talks about how he and Nikki Bella had a "point of disagreement" in their relationship but the wedding is back on as they got past the "point of disagreement" when Cena caved.
- Below is new video of General Manager William Regal confirming Aleister Black vs. WWE NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas as the main event for "Takeover: New Orleans" during WrestleMania 34 Weekend.
- The Authors of Pain defeated TM61 in the first round match of The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on this week's NXT episode. They will go on to the second round to face the winners of The Street Profits vs. Heavy Machinery, which has been confirmed for next Wednesday's NXT episode.
- As noted, the first-ever NXT North American Champion will be crowned at "Takeover: New Orleans" with a six-man Ladder Match. WWE confirmed on their website that the match will feature Ethan Carter III, Ricochet, Adam Cole, The Velveteen Dream, Lars Sullivan and Killian Dain.