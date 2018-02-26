LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
John Cena on No Path to WrestleMania, Finn Balor on Going for the WWE Universal Title, Roman Reigns
By Marc Middleton
Feb 26, 2018 - 1:50:33 PM
- Below is backstage video of Mike Rome talking to Finn Balor after losing the Elimination Chamber last night. Balor admits he lost a huge opportunity, the chance to challenge WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for the title he never lost, at WrestleMania 34. Balor says he's been chasing that title since he was forced to relinquish it and the chase will continue. Balor says you can't wipe the smile off his face with just one loss.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans which Elimination Chamber winner is more likely to leave WrestleMania 34 as champion. As of this writing, 75% voted for Roman Reigns while 25% voted for RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.

- A very somber John Cena appeared on RAW Talk after the Chamber pay-per-view and talked about how he no longer has a clear path to a match at WrestleMania this year. Cena talked about his opportunities outside of WWE but said the longer he's away the, the weaker the pulse gets. Cena said he was dishonest with himself about "still having it" going into the Chamber and now he has to be honest with himself - he doesn't know if he is going to WrestleMania. Cena went on and got cryptic when talking about how he might have to go outside of the normal WWE etiquette to find a WrestleMania opponent, noting that he just may have a plan. You can see part of the segment below:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More

  • Ronda Rousey Hypes Tonight's RAW, Matt Hardy on Bray Wyatt, Elimination Chamber Recap

  • WWE Hall of Famer Gets a New Smile (Video), More on Tonight's RAW, WWE Stock Up

  • Charlotte - WWE Photo Shoot Preview for Tonight, John Cena Post-Chamber Tweet, WWE - Hindi

  • Possible Return on Tonight's WWE RAW In Anaheim

  • Braun Strowman vs. The Miz, Ronda Rousey on Her Contract Signing, WWE Mayhem Game

  • Seth Rollins on Coming Up Short, 2018 Warrior Award Reactions, WWE Network Promo

  • WWE Hall of Fame Airings, Paige on Missing the Elimination Chamber, WWE Top 10

  • John Cena on No Path to WrestleMania, Finn Balor on Going for the WWE Universal Title, Roman Reigns

  • Braun Strowman Post-Chamber Video, Alexa Bliss on Her Big Win, Reid Flair

  • Paige Uses Makeup to Hide New Tattoos at WWE Elimination Chamber? (Photos)



    		•