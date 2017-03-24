LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
John Cena on NBC Next Week, WWE Looks at Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt, WWE - PUMA
By Marc Middleton
Mar 24, 2017 - 3:20:42 PM
- WWE posted this video looking at the rivalry between WrestleMania 33 opponents Randy Orton and WWE Champion Bray Wyatt:



- John Cena will be co-hosting NBC's "Today" show next Monday and Tuesday to promote WrestleMania 33.

- As noted, WWE, PUMA and Foot Locker will be launching new WWE-inspired footwear and apparel to coincide with WrestleMania 33. Sin Cara shows off some of the new apparel, a t-shirt for The Ultimate Warrior, in this photo:




