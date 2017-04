John Cena on Inducting Kurt Angle, The Undertaker In WWE Top 10, Lilly Singh

Amazing night at #WWEHallOfFame thank U @RealKurtAngle for allowing me to be part of such a wonderful #Wrestlemania moment @WWE #EarnTheDay — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 1, 2017

- Below is the latest WWE Top 10 with dominating moves that were used to defeat The Undertaker:- YouTube star Lilly Singh was set to film content in Orlando this week and attend WrestleMania 33 on Sunday but she noted on Twitter that her flight was cancelled. Singh recently filmed videos with Stephanie McMahon and The Bella Twins.UPDATE: Singh later noted that she made Orlando after all.- John Cena tweeted the following on inducting Kurt Angle into the WWE Hall of Fame last night: