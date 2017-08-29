LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
John Cena on Hurricane Harvey (Video), Big Show's Clean Shaven Look, Main Event
By Marc Middleton
Aug 29, 2017 - 12:41:24 PM
- WWE posted this video with John Cena encouraging fans to donate to support those affected by Hurricane Harvey:



- WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Memphis to air on this week's Main Event episode:

* Dana Brooke vs. Alicia Fox
* Mustafa Ali vs. Ariya Daivari

- As seen below, Big Show is sporting a clean-shaven look for the first time in a long time. Show worked the RAW battle royal to crown a new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, which was won by Jeff Hardy.




