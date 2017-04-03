LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
John Cena on His WrestleMania Moment, Karl Anderson on The Hardys' Return, UpUpDownDown
By Marc Middleton
Apr 3, 2017 - 5:03:47 PM
- Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel held several live streams during WrestleMania 33 Week in Orlando with Sasha Banks, Titus O'Neil, Rusev, The Miz and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso taking on Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, Big E and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso and Woods in various games. You can check out the streams at this link. The competition was won by Woods' team and in the video below, the losers receive their punishment via The Shock Game:



- John Cena tweeted the following on his big WrestleMania moment on Sunday night in Orlando. As noted, Cena asked Nikki Bella to marry him in the middle of the ring following their win over The Miz and Maryse.




- Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are already looking at their rematch for the RAW Tag Team Titles, currently held by Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy after their big return at WrestleMania 33 last night. Anderson tweeted the following on "deleting" The Hardys:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

