Posted in: WWE
John Cena on His WWE Future (Video), Tonight's WWE NXT Episode, Kevin Owens
By Marc Middleton
Jul 12, 2017 - 1:06:13 PM
- Below is a clip from last night's Talking Smack with John Cena speaking with Renee Young and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon after he and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles defeated Rusev and Kevin Owens in the SmackDown main event.

Regarding his future, Cena says he's very aware that there's a sunset on the horizon and while he's not saying he can't still hang, he knows every day gone is another day closer. Cena says he's going to make the most of every day and that's dangerous to the other Superstars, especially the ones trying to coast to the next week or the ones that don't give their all when they step into the ring. Cena says he has always left it all on the canvas but now that he can see the sunset, he's driven even more to let every single person know he still belongs, he can still go and he will still be the best.



- After initially selling out when it went on sale earlier this month, WWE's "Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story" DVD and Blu-ray is now back in stock on Amazon. You can pre-order the set, which has received rave reviews from fans, at this link.

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature Johnny Gargano's first appearance since Tommaso Ciampa turned on him at "Takeover: Chicago" back in May plus NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain defending their titles against Heavy Machinery. Depending on the order of the last tapings, Bobby Fish vs. Aleister Black, Ember Moon vs. Ruby Riot and Killian Dain vs. Drew McIntyre in a #1 contenders match may also air on tonight's broadcast. Below is a promo for Gargano's return:




