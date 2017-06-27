Posted in: WWE John Cena on His Return, Nia Jax Talks Car Accident on WWE Ride Along, WCCW - WWE Network
By Marc Middleton
Jun 27, 2017 - 4:51:55 PM
- Below is video from last night's WWE Ride Along with Nia Jax, Corey Graves and Tom Phillips. Nia talks about how she was a plus-size model before signing with WWE and how her cousin The Rock suggested she work a tryout at the WWE Performance Center. Nia was in a car accident before the tryouts after she and her aunt were hit head-on by a drunk driver. She now has a metal plate in her clavicle due to the wreck.