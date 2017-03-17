LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
John Cena on Fallon, Hulk Hogan on His WrestleMania Status, "What's Inside?" - WWE Title
By Marc Middleton
Mar 17, 2017 - 4:37:10 PM
- As seen below, the "What's Inside?" YouTube channel recently cut open a signed, retro WWE Title belt:



- John Cena will be appearing on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, March 22nd.

- While WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will be in Orlando during WrestleMania 33 weekend, he says he has no plans to be there. Hogan will be opening the second Hogan's Beach Shop location that week on International Drive, just a few miles away from the Citrus Bowl. Hogan tweeted the following on his status:




