LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
John Cena on ESPN, Tom Brady Makes The List, RAW Main Event Slow Motion Video
By Marc Middleton
Feb 7, 2017 - 11:14:40 AM
- Below is slow-motion from this week's WWE RAW main event in Portland, which saw Samoa Joe make his RAW in-ring debut with a win over Roman Reigns:



- WWE Champion John Cena will be Jonathan Coachman's guest for this Thursday's "Off The Top Rope" segment on ESPN SportsCenter.

- It will be interesting to see if WWE gets any mainstream media attention from Chris Jericho adding Super Bowl 51 champion Tom Brady to The List during this week's RAW. The WWE United States Champion posted the following on the New England Patriots quarterback after RAW:



Yeah I went there.... #GOAT #WWEPortland #WWERaw @tombrady

A photo posted by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • The Rock and WWE Studios Teaming Up for Movie on Paige and Her Family

  • Update on Shinsuke Nakamura's Status, Wrestlers on The Rock 'n' Roll Express In the WWE HOF

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - 12 Man Match Added, Fatal 5 Way, More

  • John Cena on ESPN, Tom Brady Makes The List, RAW Main Event Slow Motion Video

  • WWE Elimination Chamber Promo, Kevin Owens Knocks WWE Graphic, The RNR Express

  • Triple H on Samoa Joe, Vignette for Emmalina's Debut, Fans on This Week's RAW

  • Segment Announced for Next Week's RAW, WWE HOF Video for The Rock 'n' Roll Express

  • Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match on 205 Live, Emmalina Finally Debuting?, Bayley on Charlotte

  • Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman Appear After This Week's WWE RAW (Photos)

  • Cesaro Talks New Cruiserweight (Video), Seth Rollins Injury Note, Braun Strowman's Handicap Match




    		•