John Cena houseshow news, Charlotte Flair returning?, Enzo drawing for 205 Live?, Big Cass knee surgery

By

Aug 25, 2017 - 11:06:00 PM



John Cena is working the RAW tour.



- Meanwhile for Smackdown's shows this weekend, Charlotte is expected to return ton the Baton Rouge show on Saturday night. Charlotte's return could be a good signal of Ric Flair's health improving.



- Enzo Amore's debut on 205 Live has pulled in more than 1 million views on YouTube.com which is significantly more than any other 205 Live segment does on that website.



- Big Cass had his knee surgery yesterday.



