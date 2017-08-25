LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
John Cena houseshow news, Charlotte Flair returning?, Enzo drawing for 205 Live?, Big Cass knee surgery
By Tito Jackson
Aug 25, 2017 - 11:06:00 PM
- For this weekend's houseshow schedule, John Cena is working the RAW tour.

- Meanwhile for Smackdown's shows this weekend, Charlotte is expected to return ton the Baton Rouge show on Saturday night. Charlotte's return could be a good signal of Ric Flair's health improving.

- Enzo Amore's debut on 205 Live has pulled in more than 1 million views on YouTube.com which is significantly more than any other 205 Live segment does on that website.

- Big Cass had his knee surgery yesterday.

CREDIT: F4WOnline.com

