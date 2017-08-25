|
- For this weekend's houseshow schedule, John Cena is working the RAW tour.
John Cena houseshow news, Charlotte Flair returning?, Enzo drawing for 205 Live?, Big Cass knee surgery
- Meanwhile for Smackdown's shows this weekend, Charlotte is expected to return ton the Baton Rouge show on Saturday night. Charlotte's return could be a good signal of Ric Flair's health improving.
- Enzo Amore's debut on 205 Live has pulled in more than 1 million views on YouTube.com which is significantly more than any other 205 Live segment does on that website.
- Big Cass had his knee surgery yesterday.
