Posted in: WWE
John Cena and Nikki Bella's Road to WM, WWE 24 Video, Edge and Christian's Podcast
By Marc Middleton
Mar 28, 2017 - 2:22:28 PM
- John Cena and Nikki Bella's Road to WrestleMania 33 is being documented on The Bella Twins' YouTube channel. The video below looks at their first in-ring moment together during SmackDown in late February.



- WWE SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon will be the special guest on the second episode of Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge's "Pod of Awesomeness" podcast. Last Friday's premiere episode with WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg topped sports & recreation charts in the United States and ranked high on overall charts in the US, Canada and the UK. The show is available via iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify and Google Play.

- Below is video from last night's WWE 24 special on the post-WrestleMania RAW events with WWE Superstars discussing the various crowd reactions and how the WWE Universe takes it to the next level.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

