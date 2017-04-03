LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
John Cena and Nikki Bella on "Today", WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Wing, WWE Payback Promo
By Marc Middleton
Apr 3, 2017 - 4:31:17 AM
- As noted, WWE announced at the 2017 Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday night that this year's Legacy Wing inductees were Haystacks Calhoun, Judy Grable, Farmer Burns, Rikidozan, June Byers, Dr. Jerry Graham, Toots Mondt, Bearcat Wright and Luther Lindsay. For those who missed it, below is a video package looking at the latest round of Legacy Hall of Famers:



- Newly-engaged WWE Superstars John Cena and Nikki Bella will be appearing on NBC's "Today" show later this morning in the 9am EST hour. They will discuss their engagement at WrestleMania 33 and the win over The Miz and Maryse. Stay tuned for highlights later this morning.

- Below is a promo for the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view. The RAW brand event takes place from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

  John Cena and Nikki Bella on "Today", WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Wing, WWE Payback Promo

