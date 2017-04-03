LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
John Cena and Nikki Bella "Today" Video, Post-RAW News for Tonight, WWE - Snapchat Video
By Marc Middleton
Apr 3, 2017 - 12:23:19 PM
- As noted, the first "WWE Show" launched on Snapchat this past weekend to promote WrestleMania 33, featuring Cathy Kelley hosting. The featured expired at 6am this morning but you can watch the full video below:



- A new "RAW Talk" episode with Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will air on the WWE Network after tonight's big post-WrestleMania RAW goes off the air. A new episode of "Ride Along" will air on the WWE Network after that, featuring The Miz and Maryse, plus Carmella and Alexa Bliss.

- Below is video of John Cena and Nikki Bella on NBC's "Today" show this morning to talk about getting engaged in the ring at WrestleMania 33 last night. Nikki noted on Twitter that they made the appearance in New York City this morning with just two hours of sleep.




