John Cena and Nikki Bella will team for the first time at next week's WWE SmackDown from Indianapolis. They will face Carmella and James Ellsworth.This is a warm-up for Cena and Nikki as they prepare to face The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33. That feud was furthered on tonight's SmackDown during the Miz TV segment. Videos from that segment can be seen below: