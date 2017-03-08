John Cena and Nikki Bella Team (Video), Naomi on Her Injury and Status, WWE Trademark

He couldn't bear to watch anymore! @MikeTheMiz & @MaryseMizanin attacked @JohnCena & Nikki @BellaTwins after their victory on #SDLive ! pic.twitter.com/UwCCGqfo5R

Yes doing a lot better but I'm still going to rehab weekly knee still isn't at 💯 but I still have time to try & make mania I'm not giving up https://t.co/uCqd7Yxu8K