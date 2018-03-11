|
- Below is video of Kevin Owens ripping into Sami Zayn during last nights WWE live event in Corbin, Kentucky:
|
WWE
John Cena and AJ Styles Hype Fastlane, Kevin Owens on Sami Zayn (Video), Ask Dolph Ziggler
By Marc Middleton
Mar 11, 2018 - 6:38:48 PM
- Dolph Ziggler will be taking fan questions during tonight's WWE Fastlane Kickoff pre-show. Fans can tweet their questions with the #AskDolph hashtag.
- John Cena, who appeared with Nikki Bella at SXSW this weekend in Austin, tweeted the following along with WWE Champion AJ Styles to promote tonight's Six-Pack Challenge at Fastlane:
