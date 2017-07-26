@NatbyNature my glow will blind you at #SummerSlam #wwerichmond #FeelTheGlow pic.twitter.com/Z27owv84bg

The Women's Championship isn't your personal toy to SELFISHLY do what you please with. At #SummerSlam, I'll steal your glow & the title...✌️ https://t.co/nUHLC9bxBr