LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
John Cena Tries to Teach The Bellas Chinese, WWE Birthdays, Stephanie McMahon
By Marc Middleton
Feb 24, 2017 - 10:50:25 AM
- John Cena tries to teach The Bella Twins how to speak Chinese in this new video:



- RAW announcer Corey Graves turns 33 years old today while WWE NXT Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura turns 37.

- Below is the latest "Midnight Workout" video from Stephanie McMahon:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Big Cass Talks Fan Involvement with Enzo Amore, the RAW Tag Team Titles, More

  • WWE on Roman Reigns Records (Video), Scott Stanford Nominated for NYC Emmys, Natalya

  • WWE UK Matches Announced for Tour, Kelly Kelly Talks Possible WWE HOF Ceremony Role (Video)

  • The Rock Trains (Video), Asuka to Make MSG Debut, Xavier Woods Receives Cake from Fan

  • John Cena Tries to Teach The Bellas Chinese, WWE Birthdays, Stephanie McMahon

  • Cathy Kelley on Triple H and Seth Rollins, Rob Van Dam to Present Award, Darren Young

  • Big Show Talks Troops, WWE Stars Model WrestleMania 33 Gear, Props for The Usos

  • Roman Reigns on Traveling with WWE (Video), Nikki Bella - Complex Video, WWE Stock

  • Student Brings "Kill List" to School, Family Says He Was Inspired By Chris Jericho's "The List"

  • WWE Roster Changes Coming?, Video of Naomi Doing Rehab, Seth Rollins Games




    		•