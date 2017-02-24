|
- John Cena tries to teach The Bella Twins how to speak Chinese in this new video:
By Marc Middleton
Feb 24, 2017 - 10:50:25 AM
- RAW announcer Corey Graves turns 33 years old today while WWE NXT Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura turns 37.
- Below is the latest "Midnight Workout" video from Stephanie McMahon:
John Cena Tries to Teach The Bellas Chinese, WWE Birthdays, Stephanie McMahon
