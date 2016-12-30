LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
John Cena Talks "Hollywood" Rumors (Video), Rapper at WWE Live Event, Eva Marie
By Marc Middleton
Dec 31, 2016 - 12:22:36 PM
- Below is video from this week's Talking Smack with John Cena discussing the "going Hollywood" rumors with JBL and Renee Young. Cena says they think he's washed up and already gone but that's just fuel that fires him. Cena says the industry is his life because he's made it his life. Cena says he's yet to defeat WWE Champion AJ Styles but he's really good at not giving up. Cena says he's not really focused on becoming a 16-time champion, he's more focused on earning back the respect he feels he needs to earn.




- Eva Marie posted this video from a recent shoot she did. No word yet on when she will be back to work for WWE.




- Rapper Waka Flocka was backstage for Thursday's WWE live event in Atlanta. Here he is with Mojo Rawley:

The #WWEUniverse is #Hype for #WWEAtlanta, but especially @wakaflocka and @mojorawleywwe.

A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on




