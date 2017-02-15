LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
John Cena Taking Time Away from WWE Soon, Daniel Bryan Training Clip, RAW
By Marc Middleton
Feb 15, 2017 - 5:55:01 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from this week's WWE RAW in Las Vegas:



- John Cena is currently scheduled to take some more time away from WWE after WrestleMania 33, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. Cena will likely be filming The Pact, which is scheduled to be released on April 20th, 2018. As noted, Cena is expected to team with Nikki Bella to face The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania.

- We noted last week that Daniel Bryan had returned to lifting weights. He posted the following video this week and wrote, "Part of my snatch warmup. Training for that #DadBod, among other things. #PlantStrong #workout #WWE @RehabPlusPHX"




