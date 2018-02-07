LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
John Cena Superfans Wanted, Kalisto & Lince Dorado on the Same Page (Video), Fans on Kurt Angle
By Marc Middleton
Feb 7, 2018 - 2:57:13 PM
- As noted, Kalisto defeated Lince Dorado on last night's WWE 205 Live episode to advance in the 16-man tournament to crown a new WWE Cruiserweight Champion. Below is post-match video of Kalisto returning to the backstage area and being congratulated by SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, among others. Lince enters the room and it doesn't take long for the luchadores to get back on the same page.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans if they believe RAW General Manager Kurt Angle values WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar more than RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Bliss made the accusations during her RAW segment with Angle this week over her being forced to defend the title inside the Elimination Chamber while Lesnar does not have to defend until WrestleMania 34. As of this writing, 65% voted, "Alexa Bliss was right. If Angle valued them equally he would have put Lesnar’s Universal Title on the line in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match." The rest went with, "Kurt Angle was right. Lesnar already defended his title at the Royal Rumble."

- It looks like a TV production company in Los Angeles is filming a project on John Cena. As seen at the link below, a project titled "The Ultimate Superfan" is looking for John Cena superfans. The sign-up page notes, "We're on a search to find the BIGGEST fans of the world's favorite celebrities! Get the opportunity of a lifetime to show off your superfandom on an exciting, innovative new series!"





