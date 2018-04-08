LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
John Cena Sits with Fans at WrestleMania (Video), Japanese Stars Supporting Shinsuke Nakamura
By Marc Middleton
Apr 8, 2018 - 5:23:00 PM
- WWE posted this video of John Cena taking his seat at WrestleMania 34 as a fan. WWE noted in their WrestleMania magazine that they could not confirm Cena vs. The Undertaker as a match that is happening tonight. As noted, it's believed that Taker will appear for either a match or some kind of confrontation as he has been spotted in New Orleans.



- New Japan Pro Wrestling star Hiroshi Tanahashi is visiting backstage at WrestleMania 34 today to support Shinsuke Nakamura in his match with WWE Champion AJ Styles, according to PWInsider. Kazuchika Okada is also in town for WrestleMania as he reportedly flew in just for Nakamura vs. Styles. Tanahashi has worked matches at WrestleCon events this weekend and tweeted this photo with Nakamura:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WRESTLEMANIA 34 EVENT 4/8/18

  • New WWE United States Champion Crowned at WrestleMania 34 (Photos, Video)

  • New WWE Intercontinental Champion Crowned at WrestleMania, Grand Slam Update (Photos, Video)

  • Photos & Videos from the Inaugural WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34

  • Who Won the WWE Cruiserweight Title Finals at WrestleMania 34? (Photos, Video)

  • Photos & Videos from the Fifth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34

  • John Cena Sits with Fans at WrestleMania (Video), Japanese Stars Supporting Shinsuke Nakamura

  • Dana White Attending WrestleMania 34 (Photo), Several WWE Superstars Arrive and Speak on Tonight (Videos)

  • WWE Stars Hype Tonight's Matches, WrestleMania 34 Kickoff Pre-show Video, Daniel Bryan

  • James Storm - WWE Note, Asuka Diary Videos, More from the WrestleMania Set Reveal



    		•