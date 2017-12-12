Posted in: WWE John Cena Shares Inspirational Advice (Video), Fans on a Cesaro vs. Roman Reigns Rematch, Cedric Alexander
By Marc Middleton
Dec 12, 2017 - 11:59:16 AM
- The LAD Bible posted this new video of John Cena sharing inspirational advice:
- WWE has a new poll asking fans if they would like to see another rematch between RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro and WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns after their match on last night's RAW, which saw Reigns retain. As of this writing, 57% voted, "Yes. It was an amazing match and Cesaro deserves another opportunity after a close fight." The rest went with, "No. Reigns earned the victory and should move on to other challengers."
- As noted, Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak is now official for next week's RAW with the winner challenging WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore the following week. Cedric tweeted the following on last night's "Second Chance" Fatal 4 Way win, which came after Rich Swann vs. Gulak was nixed due to Swann's weekend arrest & domestic incident. Cedric wrote:
For so long it's been said that I have the potential to be champion. After winning my fatal 4 way match, I'm one step closer to making that potential a reality. I WILL be your next @WWE Cruiserweight Champion!#QueenCitysFavoriteSon#SecondToNone