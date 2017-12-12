LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
John Cena Shares Inspirational Advice (Video), Fans on a Cesaro vs. Roman Reigns Rematch, Cedric Alexander
By Marc Middleton
Dec 12, 2017 - 11:59:16 AM
- The LAD Bible posted this new video of John Cena sharing inspirational advice:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans if they would like to see another rematch between RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro and WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns after their match on last night's RAW, which saw Reigns retain. As of this writing, 57% voted, "Yes. It was an amazing match and Cesaro deserves another opportunity after a close fight." The rest went with, "No. Reigns earned the victory and should move on to other challengers."

- As noted, Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak is now official for next week's RAW with the winner challenging WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore the following week. Cedric tweeted the following on last night's "Second Chance" Fatal 4 Way win, which came after Rich Swann vs. Gulak was nixed due to Swann's weekend arrest & domestic incident. Cedric wrote:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Ruby Riott Marks Career Milestone, Ric Flair Robe Sells for Large Amount, The Rock - Ellen

  • Matt Hardy on Sister Abigail, Cheap New WWE Network Promo, WWE Music Power 10 Preview

  • Update on Who Brock Lesnar Will Defend the WWE Universal Title Against at Royal Rumble

  • John Cena Shares Inspirational Advice (Video), Fans on a Cesaro vs. Roman Reigns Rematch, Cedric Alexander

  • Enzo Amore - Nia Jax Update, Alexa Bliss on Absolution (Video), Titus Worldwide

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - Fina Clash Hype, The Riott Squad, More

  • Braun Strowman on the WWE Universal Title (Video), Nia Jax Taunts Paige, Sabu

  • Elias Performs (Video), Roman Reigns on Cesaro, Post-RAW Braun Strowman Note

  • Steve Austin Comments on RAW Match, Kurt Angle's Captain America Gear, Cedric Alexander

  • No New #1 Contender After WWE RAW Main Event, Brock Lesnar's Return Announced (Photos, Video)



    		•