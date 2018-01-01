LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
John Cena Set for the Royal Rumble, Paige Status Update, More on Tonight's RAW, WWE Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Jan 1, 2018 - 4:33:21 PM
- Below is the latest WWE Top 10, featuring Superstars who looked downright invincible against a suddenly overmatched opponent:



- Cathy Kelley previews the first WWE RAW of 2018 in this new video. Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.



- Paige is currently backstage for tonight's RAW in Miami but word going around is that she has not been cleared to return to the ring, according to PWInsider. As noted, Paige suffered an injury at last Wednesday's live event during a six-woman match. The belief is that Sasha Banks may have kicked Paige a bit too high, causing Paige to suffer a stinger. She did leave on her own but she was pulled from the ring as a precautionary measure.

- John Cena announced today that he will be in the 30-man Royal Rumble match later this month. He joins Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton and Elias as confirmed names for the men's Rumble match. Cena tweeted:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE Confirms Enzo Amore's Status for RAW, Video from the Hospital

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 1/1/18

  • New Match Announced for Tonight's WWE RAW In Miami

  • Enzo Amore Hospitalized Earlier Today In Miami

  • John Cena Set for the Royal Rumble, Paige Status Update, More on Tonight's RAW, WWE Top 10

  • WWE Future Endeavors Fan Video, Hideo Itami - Jack Gallagher Exchange, Francine

  • Cedric Alexander Hypes Tonight's Title Shot, WWE Hall of Famer Turns 75, Brie Bella

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Brock Lesnar, Two Title Matches, Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan, More

  • Samoa Joe Vs Roman Reigns Match Stopped Due To Blood

  • Brian Pillman JR. Makes Pro Wrestling Debut



    		•