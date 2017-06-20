John Cena Set for WWE RAW Event, Goldust Warns R-Truth, Daniel Bryan Promo

#SDLive General Manager @WWEDanielBryan returns to #SDLive to address the Women's #MITB controversy TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network ! pic.twitter.com/MOiQhCUab9

I'll give you a front row seat, a place on the red carpet, a place of honor at the premiere of #ShatteredTruth...



See you in LA... #Raw