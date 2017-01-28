LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
John Cena Sends Message to China (Video), Sheamus Celebrating, WWE NXT Takeover Tonight
By Marc Middleton
Jan 28, 2017 - 1:29:01 PM
- In the video below, John Cena sends a Chinese New Year message in Mandarin to Chinese members of the WWE Universe:



- RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus turns 39 years old today.

- Remember to join us tonight at 7pm EST for live WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" coverage with Bobby Roode vs. NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Peyton Royce vs. Billie Kay vs. Nikki Cross vs. NXT Women's Champion Asuka, The Authors of Pain vs. NXT Tag Team Champions DIY and more. Below is a promo for the event:



Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

