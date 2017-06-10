

John Cena Says Torch Has Been Passed Without Him

Jun 10, 2017



John Cena spoke to WSVN-TV in Miami recently to promote American Grit and his upcoming WWE return. He was, among many topics, asked about being the torch-bearer in WWE and passing it on to someone else.



“I think it’s been passed without me," Cena said. "There’s a lot of folks who are currently doing a lot of damage on the roster. The show is thriving in my absence. I think it’s extremely competitive. I did win the 16th Championship at the Rumble but I was unfortunate in my first defense at Elimination Chamber and before that I hadn’t really been in the Championship picture for a while. I think the company is moving on quite well. I don’t know if there needs to be a formal anointment but they’re really doing well without me.”





(Doc's Notes - It was always going to be interesting to see how Cena would handle this phase of his career, both publicly and behind the scenes. So many top stars of his ilk have, in the past, struggled to let go of their "spot," but Cena has thus far moved rather seamlessly into the next phase of his career, taking on more non-WWE projects while still helping build the WWE brand in the process. Old school thinking would have you think that someone like Roman Reigns will eventually have to go through Cena en route to becoming "The Man" in the traditional sense of the term. Maybe that will not be the case. Fascinating in some ways...)



