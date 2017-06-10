LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
John Cena Says Torch Has Been Passed Without Him
By The Doc
Jun 10, 2017 - 3:07:22 PM


John Cena spoke to WSVN-TV in Miami recently to promote American Grit and his upcoming WWE return. He was, among many topics, asked about being the torch-bearer in WWE and passing it on to someone else.

“I think it’s been passed without me," Cena said. "There’s a lot of folks who are currently doing a lot of damage on the roster. The show is thriving in my absence. I think it’s extremely competitive. I did win the 16th Championship at the Rumble but I was unfortunate in my first defense at Elimination Chamber and before that I hadn’t really been in the Championship picture for a while. I think the company is moving on quite well. I don’t know if there needs to be a formal anointment but they’re really doing well without me.”

