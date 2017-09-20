LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
John Cena Reveals "Ferdinand" Trailer, Aleister Black - WWE NXT, SmackDown Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Sep 20, 2017 - 4:46:57 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Oakland:



- Tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature Aleister Black speaking to the crowd for the first time. WWE posted the following for the segment:

Aleister Black breaks his silence

Since arriving on the scene in NXT, Aleister Black has let his actions speak for him. Using his head-turning Black Mass finisher to profound effect, the Dutch destroyer has laid out one Superstar after another as he’s accumulated his impressive undefeated streak over the past five months.

However, the mercurial Superstar has yet to utter even a single word during that time, leaving the NXT Universe only to speculate about his motives inside the ring.

Tonight, that all changes. Find out what the mysterious Black has to say when he breaks his silence, exclusively on WWE Network.


- We noted a while back that John Cena was lending his voice to the new "Ferdinand" animated movie that hits theaters on December 15th. Cena is featured in the new trailer that was just released today, seen below:




