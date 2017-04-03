LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
John Cena Proposes to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 (Photos, Video)
By Marc Middleton
Apr 3, 2017 - 12:15:30 AM
John Cena and Nikki Bella defeated The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. Both had family members at ringside for the match.

The post-match segment saw Cena ask Nikki to marry him and she said yes. No word yet on when the happy couple will be tying the knot but we will keep you updated.

Below are photos and videos from the match:




























