John Cena Proposes to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 (Photos, Video)

"I have been waiting so long to ask you this...WILL YOU MARRY ME?" - @JohnCena to Nikki @BellaTwins! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Rmfvtp9biQ — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

John Cena and Nikki Bella defeated The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. Both had family members at ringside for the match.The post-match segment saw Cena ask Nikki to marry him and she said yes. No word yet on when the happy couple will be tying the knot but we will keep you updated.Below are photos and videos from the match:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here