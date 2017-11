John Cena Promoting New Movie (Photos), WWE Thanks Network Subscribers, WWE Stock

Read some #Ferdinand, played some Cricket (poorly) and had a great time the past few days in Sydney until the teacher took attendance in class and I was marked absent... U🚫C🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/stIOqDeKoW — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 29, 2017

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Since WWE has deleted the previous two versions of this video, below is their message to WWE Network subscribers thanking them for watching the programming in 2017:- WWE stock was up 0.07% today, closing at $28.02 per share. Today's high was $28.28 and the low was $27.87.- John Cena is currently promoting animated movie "Ferdinand" in Dubai after doing promotional work in Australia earlier this week.