Posted in: WWE John Cena Promoting New Movie (Photos), WWE Thanks Network Subscribers, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Nov 29, 2017 - 4:51:20 PM
- Since WWE has deleted the previous two versions of this video, below is their message to WWE Network subscribers thanking them for watching the programming in 2017:
- WWE stock was up 0.07% today, closing at $28.02 per share. Today's high was $28.28 and the low was $27.87.
- John Cena is currently promoting animated movie "Ferdinand" in Dubai after doing promotional work in Australia earlier this week. The WWE free agent tweeted the following from the tour:
Read some #Ferdinand, played some Cricket (poorly) and had a great time the past few days in Sydney until the teacher took attendance in class and I was marked absent... U🚫C🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/stIOqDeKoW