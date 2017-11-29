LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
John Cena Promoting New Movie (Photos), WWE Thanks Network Subscribers, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Nov 29, 2017 - 4:51:20 PM
- Since WWE has deleted the previous two versions of this video, below is their message to WWE Network subscribers thanking them for watching the programming in 2017:



- WWE stock was up 0.07% today, closing at $28.02 per share. Today's high was $28.28 and the low was $27.87.

- John Cena is currently promoting animated movie "Ferdinand" in Dubai after doing promotional work in Australia earlier this week. The WWE free agent tweeted the following from the tour:







