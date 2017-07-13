John Cena Presents Award to Familiar Face at ESPYS, The Miz and Maryse Appear (Photos, Video)

Congratulations @Jarrius for winning the Jimmy V Award tonight at #ESPYS2017! You make your dreams come true! #ItTakesLivesToSaveLives — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 13, 2017

New Orleans superfan @Jarrius Robertson accepts the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/p92xboHAy3 — ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 13, 2017

Entering the @espys like..... #Espys @marysemizanin @espn A post shared by Mike "The Miz" Mizanin (@mikethemiz) on Jul 12, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

As seen above, John Cena appeared at ESPN's 2017 ESPYS Awards on Wednesday night in Los Angeles and presented Jarrius "Little JJ" Robertson with The Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.WWE aired footage of a Jarrius back on SmackDown in June after he was honored before the show hit the air with a WWE Hero award. Jarrius has a rare liver disease and has been featured in New Orleans media for more than a year now. He's made a few appearances with the NFL's New Orleans Saints and did a feature where he interviewed several WWE Superstars back in January while the company was in town.WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Maryse also represented WWE at the ESPYS last night, as seen in the video below. You can also see more photos and videos of Cena and Jarrius below: