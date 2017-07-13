LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
John Cena Presents Award to Familiar Face at ESPYS, The Miz and Maryse Appear (Photos, Video)
By Marc Middleton
Jul 13, 2017 - 3:21:29 AM



As seen above, John Cena appeared at ESPN's 2017 ESPYS Awards on Wednesday night in Los Angeles and presented Jarrius "Little JJ" Robertson with The Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

WWE aired footage of a Jarrius back on SmackDown in June after he was honored before the show hit the air with a WWE Hero award. Jarrius has a rare liver disease and has been featured in New Orleans media for more than a year now. He's made a few appearances with the NFL's New Orleans Saints and did a feature where he interviewed several WWE Superstars back in January while the company was in town.

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Maryse also represented WWE at the ESPYS last night, as seen in the video below. You can also see more photos and videos of Cena and Jarrius below:



















