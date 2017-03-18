Posted in: WWE John Cena Posts Photo of ROH Star, WrestleMania Theme Song, Sasha Banks - Bayley
By Marc Middleton
Mar 20, 2017 - 1:08:41 AM
- Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel posted this video of Sasha Banks and RAW Women's Champion Bayley playing Injustice 2 with the loser being forced to consume a hot pepper doused in hot sriracha sauce:
- "Like a Champion" by Danger Twins has been announced as the second theme song for WrestleMania 33. The main theme song is "Greenlight" by Pitbull featuring Flo Ride and LunchMoney Lewis.
- John Cena has started speculation on former Impact Wrestling and current ROH star Jay Lethal possibly coming to WWE as he posted a photo of Lethal's face to his Instagram account this weekend. The photo can be seen below.