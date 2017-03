A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Mar 18, 2017 at 6:10am PDT

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel posted this video of Sasha Banks and RAW Women's Champion Bayley playing Injustice 2 with the loser being forced to consume a hot pepper doused in hot sriracha sauce:- "Like a Champion" by Danger Twins has been announced as the second theme song for WrestleMania 33. The main theme song is "Greenlight" by Pitbull featuring Flo Ride and LunchMoney Lewis.- John Cena has started speculation on former Impact Wrestling and current ROH star Jay Lethal possibly coming to WWE as he posted a photo of Lethal's face to his Instagram account this weekend. The photo can be seen below.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here