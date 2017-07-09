

John Cena On WWE Erasing Chris Benoit From History

Jul 9, 2017 - 8:30:17 AM



By The Doc Jul 9, 2017 - 8:30:17 AM Follow @TheDocLOP



"An Evening With John Cena" is one of the things occupying the former WWE Champion's time as of late. At the recent live forum in Australia, Cena was asked by a fan about the manner in which WWE has handled all matters Chris Benoit, essentially erasing him from their written history.



"Often times we get caught up in a person’s ability and their performance, and this transcends WWE, this is a problem in sport and is also a problem in entertainment," Cena responded. "People will do bad things but if they are good at what we do or what they do, sometimes those things are overlooked. I don’t believe in that. I believe you should take ownership for your actions, all of them. Not just the ones that are performed in front of an audience. I think our companies stance on the entire situation set a precedent for athletics and set a precedent for entertainment of taking ownership for your actions."





(Doc's Notes - Fans who feel as though there can be a separation between the wrestler and the man, at least in terms of acknowledging what a wrestler accomplishes in the ring, will probably feel Cena's answer was perhaps more reflective of WWE's opinion than his own, but it would also be difficult to deny the virtue in Cena's response. It will forever be an interesting topic, fans will clamor for honest opinions from the wrestlers themselves on the matter, and in all likelihood it will be rare that genuine responses are given due to the sensitivity of the subject matter)



