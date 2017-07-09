LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
John Cena On WWE Erasing Chris Benoit From History
By The Doc
Jul 9, 2017 - 8:30:17 AM


"An Evening With John Cena" is one of the things occupying the former WWE Champion's time as of late. At the recent live forum in Australia, Cena was asked by a fan about the manner in which WWE has handled all matters Chris Benoit, essentially erasing him from their written history.

"Often times we get caught up in a person’s ability and their performance, and this transcends WWE, this is a problem in sport and is also a problem in entertainment," Cena responded. "People will do bad things but if they are good at what we do or what they do, sometimes those things are overlooked. I don’t believe in that. I believe you should take ownership for your actions, all of them. Not just the ones that are performed in front of an audience. I think our companies stance on the entire situation set a precedent for athletics and set a precedent for entertainment of taking ownership for your actions."

