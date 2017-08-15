LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
John Cena Movie Out, Ric Flair "Table For 3" Episode Delayed, WWE - Rocket League
By Marc Middleton
Aug 15, 2017 - 5:00:14 PM
- As seen in this new "UpUpDownDown" video from SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day, the WWE Superstar Rocket League Tournament will be kicking off soon. They have custom title belts that the winners will walk away with. Superstars participating include Sasha Banks, Neville, Bayley, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, Charlotte Flair, Sami Zayn, Becky Lynch and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles.



- The "Table For 3" episode with WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, Sting and Ricky Steamboat that was scheduled to premiere after last night's RAW did not air, apparently due to Flair's weekend hospitalization and the surgery that he underwent on Monday. A one-hour "Ric Flair: Forever The Man" special aired instead. That special can currently be found in the "Originals" section of the WWE Network. No word yet on when the "Table For 3" episode will air.

- "The Wall" with John Cena and Aaron Taylor-Johnson was officially released today. You can purchase the DVD, Blu-ray or VOD version via Amazon at this link. Cena tweeted the following on the release:





Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN 8/15/17

  • Brie Bella on Training for Her Return, More for Tonight's SmackDown, RAW Top 10

  • WWE Network Announces Details on SummerSlam Week Programming

  • WWE RAW Social Score, Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler Reunite, John Cena Shows Off Lamborghini

  • WWE Stars Host Basketball Game In NYC (Photos, Video), Fans on Shane McMahon, Maryse

  • WWE 205 Live Note for Tonight, Kids Predict SummerSlam Matches (Video), Finn Balor

  • WWE Clash of Champions Date & Location, Dolph Ziggler Notes, New John Cena Episode

  • WWE Congratulates The Rock, Mia Yim Talks MYC (Video), Kevin Owens Milestone

  • John Cena Movie Out, Ric Flair "Table For 3" Episode Delayed, WWE - Rocket League

  • WWE RAW Viewership for the Final Episode Before SummerSlam




    		•