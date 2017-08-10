LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
John Cena Learns Dance Moves on Today (Video), Charlotte on Her Malfunction, Fans on Cash-Ins
By Marc Middleton
Aug 10, 2017 - 2:20:35 AM
- Below is more video from John Cena's co-hosting appearance on NBC's "Today" show this week. Cena learns to dance with Derek Hough, who was there to promote the World of Dance finale that aired Tuesday night.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans who is more likely to successfully cash in their Money In the Bank contract first. As of this writing, 65% went with Baron Corbin while 35% voted for Carmella. WWE previously asked fans who they think will cash in first and Corbin ran away with that poll as well.

- Charlotte Flair tweeted the following in response to a fan who tweeted about her minor wardrobe malfunction during the win over Lana on this week's SmackDown:







