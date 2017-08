John Cena Learns Dance Moves on Today (Video), Charlotte on Her Malfunction, Fans on Cash-Ins

People will do anything to try to get the upper hand. 🤦🏼‍♀️🙈🤷🏼‍♀️💁🏼 https://t.co/LmcHTgLZK0 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 9, 2017

- Below is more video from John Cena's co-hosting appearance on NBC's "Today" show this week. Cena learns to dance with Derek Hough, who was there to promote the World of Dance finale that aired Tuesday night.- WWE has a new poll asking fans who is more likely to successfully cash in their Money In the Bank contract first. As of this writing, 65% went with Baron Corbin while 35% voted for Carmella. WWE previously asked fans who they think will cash in first and Corbin ran away with that poll as well.- Charlotte Flair tweeted the following in response to a fan who tweeted about her minor wardrobe malfunction during the win over Lana on this week's SmackDown: