|
|
|
|
John Cena has landed a role in the upcoming "Bumblebee" Transformers spinoff movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
|
Posted in:
WWE
John Cena Lands Lead Role In Transformers Spinoff Movie
By Marc Middleton
Jul 31, 2017 - 5:28:57 PM
The movie is set in 1987 and focuses on the yellow & black Bumblebee. This is the first spinoff in what Paramount hopes will be a Transformers Cinematic Universe, which would include prequels and other offshoots.
The film is produced by Michael Bay and Lorenzo di Bonaventura, with executive producers Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner, Chris Brigham and Mark Vahradian. Production began today in California and the movie will hit theaters on December 21st, 2018.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
WWE Snapchat Causes Paige - RAW Speculation, John Cena's Hard Nocks South Life, WWE Stock
*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 7/31/17
Opener Announced for Tonight's WWE RAW from Pittsburgh (Video)
CM Punk's Second MMA Fight Coming This Year?
John Cena Lands Lead Role In Transformers Spinoff Movie
Spoilers on Plans for Tonight's WWE RAW, This Week's WWE 205 Live
Chris Jericho Gives Statement After Incident with Man In NYC on Friday Night (Video)
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - MizTV, Triple Threat, Finn Balor - Bray Wyatt, More
Braun Strowman Reportedly Apologizes to Karen Jarrett After Scene at Bar In Nashville
WWE PC Crew Sings to Triple H (Video), Fans on The Revival, RAW Slow Motion Video