John Cena Issues WrestleMania Challenge to The Undertaker on RAW (Photos, Video)

It looks like John Cena vs. The Undertaker is finally happening at WrestleMania 34, which takes place on April 8th in New Orleans.
WWE
By Marc Middleton
Mar 12, 2018 - 9:29:34 PM
Cena appeared on tonight's RAW in Detroit to officially challenge The Dead Man to the match. Cena said only one person is stopping the match from happening and that is Taker. Cena went on to rip into Taker, calling him self-centered and an egomaniac. Cena also said Taker isn't washed up and isn't broken down because if he was, he wouldn't be posting workout clips to his wife's Instagram account. Cena stated that he will be going to WrestleMania this year as a fan or as Taker's opponent. Cena ended the promo by telling Taker that the ball is in his court but he should get over his ego and have just one more match.
No word yet on when Taker might return to WWE TV to answer the challenge but the match is likely happening if they went this far with the tease. Taker made a brief throw-away appearance back at the RAW 25th Anniversary show in January but he has not wrestled since losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 in 2017.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's segment with Cena:
