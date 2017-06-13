John Cena Interviews Bill Gates, WWE Legend Hosting Show for Russian-Owned Network, More

Ready to take the stage at the @Rotary General Session. Very excited to join the fight to #EndPolioNow! pic.twitter.com/PZVE4YJUyv — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 12, 2017

- WWE posted this video of Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch out & about while in San Juan, Puerto Rico with the company this past week:- WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura has signed a deal to host a new show on Russian government-funded network RT. "The World According to Jesse" signed a deal last fall for 32 episodes but has yet to film any. Filming will take place in Minnesota and the first episode is scheduled to air in the next month or so. Ventura told The Associated Press that he has personal assurances from Russian President Vladimir Putin that the show will not be censored.Regarding the content for this new show, "The Body" said, "It'll be my viewpoint on what's happening around the world. I want to do it. But, in some ways I was forced to do it."Ventura talks more about why he's doing the show and how losing health insurance led to him taking the offer at this link - Triple H has announced that the WWE NXT Road Trip will continue in late July with shows in Milwaukee, Green Bay and Minneapolis. He tweeted the following:- As noted, John Cena recently filmed material for a campaign to end polio. Cena interviewed Bill Gates, who with his Gates Foundation has teamed with Rotary to pledge $450 million to end the disease. The interview aired on NBC's "Today" show this morning. Cena tweeted the following: