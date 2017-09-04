LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
John Cena In Tonight's WWE RAW Opener, Title Match Announced for No Mercy (Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Sep 4, 2017 - 7:20:03 PM


In the video above, Mike Rome announces that Jason Jordan vs. John Cena will kick off tonight's RAW from Omaha.

Below is video of Rome confirming Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss for the September 24th WWE No Mercy pay-per-view. The Boss is cashing in on her rematch after losing the title last week on RAW.



Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Women's Title Match Changed for WWE No Mercy, Another New Match Announced

  • Title Match Added to the WWE No Mercy Pay-Per-View Card

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 9/4/17

  • John Cena In Tonight's WWE RAW Opener, Title Match Announced for No Mercy (Videos)

  • WWE RAW to Air Live on Christmas Night and New Year's Night This Year

  • WWE Announces New Member of SmackDown Announce Team, Nigel McGuinness Added to Shows

  • Charlotte Flair Opens Up About Her History With Domestic Violence

  • Sasha Banks on Short Title Reigns: "Took Away My Confidence"

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - WWE IC Title Match, Steel Cage Match, Nia Jax, Emma, More

  • Mae Young Classic - WWE Network Update, Carmella and Big Cass Relationship Update, Renee Young



    		•