Posted in: WWE
John Cena Hypes Tonight's SmackDown, DDP Talks Ronda Rousey In WWE (Video), WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Feb 27, 2018 - 5:11:28 PM
- Below is new video of WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page talking to TMZ Sports about the Elimination Chamber segment with Ronda Rousey, Kurt Angle, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, and how WWE is booking Rousey. Paige said, "She redefined women in sport, period, and she's doing it at a whole different level. And now they have who I believe is the hottest woman, and not just physically but hot like red hot, on the planet... and they just made her even hotter."



- WWE stock was down 3.81% today, closing at $36.82 per share. Today's high was $38.21 and the low was $36.40.

- As noted, "free agent" John Cena will be on tonight's WWE SmackDown episode as he tries to find a new path to a match at WrestleMania 34. Cena tweeted the following to hype the appearance:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

