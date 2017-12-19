John Cena Hypes RAW Return, Finn Balor on Being Inspired By The Hardys (Video), Braun Strowman

|
- Below is video of last night's "Table For 3" with Finn Balor talking to The Hardys about how he was inspired by the brothers growing up. The video features some retro backyard footage of Balor and The Hardys when they were younger:
By Marc Middleton
Dec 19, 2017 - 11:01:33 AM
- WWE has a new poll asking fans who has the better chance of taking the Universal Title from Brock Lesnar in the Triple Threat at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. As of this writing, 79% voted for Braun Strowman while 21% voted for Kane.
- As noted, free agent John Cena will make his WWE TV return on next Monday's Christmas edition of RAW from Chicago. Cena tweeted the following on the return today:
