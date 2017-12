John Cena Hypes RAW Return, Finn Balor on Being Inspired By The Hardys (Video), Braun Strowman

Thru good and bad the @WWE is my family. Can’t think of a better way to spend #Christmas than in the place of my 1st match, with my family. #RAW — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 19, 2017

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is video of last night's "Table For 3" with Finn Balor talking to The Hardys about how he was inspired by the brothers growing up. The video features some retro backyard footage of Balor and The Hardys when they were younger:- WWE has a new poll asking fans who has the better chance of taking the Universal Title from Brock Lesnar in the Triple Threat at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. As of this writing, 79% voted for Braun Strowman while 21% voted for Kane.- As noted, free agent John Cena will make his WWE TV return on next Monday's Christmas edition of RAW from Chicago. Cena tweeted the following on the return today: