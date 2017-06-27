LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
John Cena "Grit" Video, Kevin Owens on His New Shirt, Update on RAW LA Visitors
By Marc Middleton
Jun 27, 2017 - 11:20:36 PM
- Below is a new behind-the-scenes "Finding Your Grit" clip with John Cena from FOX reality competition American Grit. Cena, who is the show Host & Executive Producer, talks about helping competitors find their grit.



- Former CZW star Matt "Nick Mondo" Burns, FOX Los Angeles anchor Liz Habib and FOX Sports Senior VP of Production & Talent Development Jacob Ullman were in attendance for Monday's RAW from the Staples Center, according to PWInsider. We noted before that Torrie Wilson, Sharmell, Eve Torres Gracie, Lilian Garcia and Candice Michelle were also backstage.

- As seen below, WWE Shop has released new Americana t-shirts for various Superstars. You can visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchase. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens tweeted the following on his Face of America shirt:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Big WWE NXT Main Event Tonight, Thea Trinidad on Signing with WWE, Rocker Talks DDP Yoga

  • Carmella on Winning MITB Again (Video), Fans on Next Week's Rap Off, Kevin Owens

  • What Happened After WWE 205 Live, Lana Reacts to SmackDown Loss (Video), Road Dogg Gives Props

  • Possible Feud for Mike Kanellis, Rap Battle on Next Week's WWE SmackDown, Naomi

  • Battle Royal on Next Week's SmackDown, New Promo for John Cena's Return, Zack Ryder Reacts

  • The Rock on Thea Trinidad In WWE (Photo), Tye Dillinger Wins Dark Match, Wale on LaVar Ball

  • Paul Heyman on CM Punk's Pipe Bomb, Johnny Gargano's Return, Fans on John Cena, Ambulance Match

  • John Cena "Grit" Video, Kevin Owens on His New Shirt, Update on RAW LA Visitors

  • Carmella Wins Second Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match Tonight (Videos, Photos)

  • First Matches Announced for the WWE Battleground Pay-Per-View




    		•