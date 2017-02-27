|
- As seen below, the latest WWE Top 10 looks at Superstars getting soaked:
John Cena Grants a Wish, "RAW Talk" Announced for This Week, WWE Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Feb 27, 2017 - 10:43:37 AM
- Another episode of "RAW Talk" is scheduled for the WWE Network at 11pm EST after Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view goes off the air.
- As seen below, John Cena granted another Make-A-Wish Wish when he met Wish Kid Yugh at last night's WWE live event in Cedar Rapids, IA:
